Making Moves: Keller Williams expands in Latin America and the Caribbean, Coldwell Banker Florida names new GM, and more by Kerrie Kennedy January 24, 2020

Duff Rubin named GM of Coldwell Banker Residential Real Estate in Florida

Coldwell Banker Residential Real Estate in Florida has appointed Duff Rubin to the newly created position of general manager of the company, where he will oversee the daily operations of the company’s approximately 80 offices and over 6,500 affiliated sales associates across the state.

Rubin will succeed current president Clark Toole, who is retiring at the end of 2020. Prior to his new role, Rubin served as the president of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage in the Mid-Atlantic, overseeing 28 offices and more than 2,400 independent agents in Greater Baltimore, Greater Washington, D.C., Northern Virginia and the Maryland and Delaware beaches.

Recognized by the Swanepoel Power 200 as one of the most powerful leaders in residential real estate in 2019 and recognized by the Miami Association of Realtors with the 2016 Leadership Award, Rubin has more than 20 years’ experience in both residential and commercial real estate.

“We are thrilled to welcome Duff home to our Florida company, as he is an incomparable leader with an impressive track record of success in driving sales and growing operations,” said Clark Toole, president of Coldwell Banker Residential Real Estate. “Duff’s agent-focused mentality will surely help our company continue to thrive and directly enhance our affiliated agents’ ability to grow their business.”

Keller Williams to open two new master franchises in Honduras and Turks and Caicos

Keller Williams is expanding across Latin American and the Caribbean, with new offices in Honduras and Turks and Caicos.

Both master franchises are currently initializing operations. The launch in Honduras is being led by Regional Operating Principal Raul Martinez, while Regional Operating Principal Terry Meneley is leading the launch in Turks and Caicos.

“We have a strong foundation of agents supporting consumers on their home and commercial real estate buying, selling and leasing journeys across Latin America,” said William E. Soteroff, president, Keller Williams Worldwide, the international division of Keller Williams. “And we are excited to announce our remarkable new leaders in Honduras and the Turks and Caicos that match our values and have each set a powerful vision, understanding the immense opportunity we have in front of us.”

Keller Williams currently has 185,000 associates and more than 1,040 offices around the world.

Veteran agent Barbara Ferran joins RE/MAX Advance Realty

Former Shelton & Stewart Realtors agent Barbara Ferran has joined RE/MAX Advance Realty, Miami’s largest RE/MAX office.

During her four years with Shelton & Stewart Realtors, Ferran generated more than $10 million representing buyers and sellers. Born in Spain but raised in Miami, Ferran earned a degree in business finance from Florida International University, later joining the Peace Corps, where she served in Slovakia.

“Barbara brings unique experiences and talents to our office, all of which serve her customers extremely well,” said Anthony Askowitz, broker/owner of RMA. “We look forward to applying our training and marketing tools with this veteran agent, to help her achieve maximum production and efficiency.”

The Elmir Group launches commercial real estate division

Led by Karen Elmir, The Elmir Group with Cervera Real Estate has launched a commercial real estate division.

Director Martin Elortegui and manager Juan Parlade, the new commercial division will offer buyer and seller representation, acquisition services and tenant and landlord services in Miami-Dade and Broward counties.

“We are extremely excited about entering south Florida’s booming commercial real estate market,” said Elmir. “Our team takes pride in our creativity, knowledge of the market, passion for what we do and our work ethic. We are ready and eager to provide these services to our commercial clientele.”

The Elmir Group has sold over $400 million in listings across south Florida.